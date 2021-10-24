Milan defender Theo Hernandez has recovered from COVID, the Rossoneri announced.

The Frenchman tested positive for COVID while on international duty with France two weeks ago.

Therefore, he was forced out of the pitch for the last three Milan games against Hellas Verona and Bologna in Serie A and Porto in the Champions League.

Milan have confirmed the Frenchman has now recovered from COVID with an official statement.

The former Real Madrid defender did the same by posting a picture on his official Instagram account.

Theo has played a key role for Milan this season, scoring one goal and delivering three assists in nine appearances across all competitions.

His contract with Rossoneri expires in June 2024, but the club is already in talks to extend his stay at the club with a pay rise.

Milan host Torino at the Stadio San Siro on Tuesday and travel to Rome to face the Giallorossi on Sunday, October 31.