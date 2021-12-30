Theo Hernandez close to joining Chelsea after Chilwell’s injury

The absence of Ben Chilwell for the rest of the current season has forced Chelsea to look for new players at left-back. According to ‘Sport Mediaset’, Theo Hernandez is one of the candidates.

Chelsea suffered a major blow when they found out that Ben Chilwell would be out for the rest of the season. However, the Blues did not take long to get down to work and they are now looking for a replacement at left-back as they only have Marcos Alonso.

According to ‘Sport Mediaset’, one of the candidates for the position is Theo Hernandez. The Frenchman is sought after by the Champions League winners, but the AC Milan board are looking to renew him until 2026.

Another on the list is Lucas Digne. The full-back is not in Rafa Benitez’s plans so he could go to Everton for quite a reasonable price on the market.

On the other hand, Chelsea have also considered ending Emerson Palmeiri and Ian Maatsen’s loan spells early. They are at Lyon and Coventry respectively.