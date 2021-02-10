



Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos will host next month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture between the Super Eagles and Lesotho.

Popular sports journalist Colin Udoh confirmed the news on the social media.





“EKO FOR SHOW: Nigeria v Lesotho #Afcon2021Q in March will be played at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos. Plenty to unpack there @NGSuperEagles,” Udoh tweeted.

The Super Eagles will face the Squirrels of Benin Republic in Cotonou on March 25 before hosting Lesotho at home.

Gernot Rohr’s side defeated Lesotho 4-2 in the first leg in Maseru last year.