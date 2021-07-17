Terem Moffi scores against brest as Lorient claim first pre-season friendly win

Terem Moffi got on the score sheet as Lorient pipped Ligue 1 outfit Brest 3-2, to record their first win in pre-season on Saturday.

It was Lorient’s second friendly game after they drew against Concarneau.

Moffi, 22, opened scoring in the 16th minute before Thomas Monconduit and Armand Lauriente added the second and third goals in 35 and 37 minutes respectively.

Brest pulled a goal back through Jean-Kevin Duverne in the 39th minute while Steve Mounie made it 3-2 on the dot of 90 minutes.

Lorient will take on Samuel Kalu’s Bordeaux in their next friendly on Saturday.

Moffi was impressive in his debut campaign for Lorient as he scored 14 goals in 32 appearances in Ligue 1 last season.