Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has opened up on his club future amid reports that the Argentinian would like to end his career at his boyhood club.

Messi has spent his entire career with the La Liga champions and has come under severe criticism from some quarters over his decision to remain in Spain as compared to his rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, who has now plied his trade in three of the top five European leagues.

Lionel Messi, the nutmeg king 🥜👑pic.twitter.com/naPjWdd75D — Goal (@goal) October 31, 2019

However, the 32-year-old Messi, who is revered as the greatest footballer in the history of the sport, is not thinking of dumping the club as he still enjoys the football and life at the Catalan club.

“Everyone is looking for their goals and experiences. I never felt the need to leave the best club in the world, which is Barcelona. Here I enjoy training, matches and the city. The dynamic between the club and the city is very complete, and I always felt confident in the club’s goals, without needing to look elsewhere,” Messi was quoted as saying to World Soccer by ​Marca.

The Argentinian reiterated his desire to win the Champions League after dominating La Liga over the past couple of years.

“Now the important thing is to add one more Champions League to the trophy cabinet, and with that will come the individual prizes. I’ve always said that individual trophies are not my goals; The Best, the Ballon d’Or, the Golden Boot are not my challenges. And even less the prize for best goal of the year,” Messi summed up.