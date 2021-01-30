



Real Madrid missed the chance to close the gap on league leaders Atlético de Madrid when they were beaten 2-1 at home to Levante after having Éder Militão sent off.

Real, who were still without Zinedine Zidane on the touchline due to COVID, were dealt another blow when Éder Militão was given his marching orders for pulling down Sergio León when he was last man.

That didn’t hinder Los Blancos immediately as five minutes they took the lead through a blistering counter-attack.

Toni Kroos’ incredible outside of the boot pass found Marco Asensio who slotted the ball into the bottom corner.





However, the hosts failed to build on this and Levante equalised just after the half hour mark thanks to a well-taken half volley from José Morales.

Paco López would’ve been kicking himself when his side failed to take the lead when Vinícius Júnior fouled Carlos Clerc to give Levante a penalty but Thibaut Courtois pulled off a stunning save to deny Roger Marti from the spot.

Marti wasn’t to be denied for long as the striker dusted himself off to fire the winner after he found himself unmarked at a corner before turning and lashing a shot past Courtois.

Real remain seven points behind Atlético while Levante move up to ninth thanks to this win.