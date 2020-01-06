<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ten-man Plateau United defeated former league champions, Enyimba FC of Aba 4-0 in MatchDay 12 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) fixture at the Jos New Stadium on Sunday.

Goals from Uche Onwuasoanya, Ibrahim Mustapha and Abba Umar double gave Coach Abdu Maikaba-tutored side maximum victory in the encounter to maintain their top position on the log with 24 points. Plateau United captain Daniel Itodo was sent off after collecting his second yellow card and the hosts ended the game with 10 men.

Elsewhere, Dakkada FC compounded the woes of promoted Adamawa United as they (Adamawa) were battered 4-1 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. Moses Effiong netted a hat-trick while Femi Ajayi scored a goal in the one-sided encounter. Eka Unegbe scored a consolation for the visitors.

Lobi Stars piped Sunshine Stars 2-0 in Makurdi while Rivers United defeated Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries (MFM) FC of Lagos with same margin in Port Harcourt.

Heartland FC came from behind to emerge victorious in the oriental derby clash against Enugu Rangers at the Okigwe Township Stadium, Imo State. Traore Issif shot the visitors into the lead in the 47th minute before Abiodun Thompson equalised for the hosts in the 54th minute. However, Sadiq Abubakar netted the winner the homers in the 85th minute.

In Ilorin, Kwara United beat Abia Warriors 2-0 while Kano Pillars were held to a 1-1 draw in the freezing atmosphere at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano. Charles Atshimene scored a late minute equaliser to cancel Auwali Ali’s early goal for Pillars to ensure that the Promised Keepers left Kano with a point.

At the Lafia City Stadium, Nasarawa United continued their revival as they beat FC IfeanyiUbah 3-2 in the five-goal thrillers. Four penalties goals were scored in the tension-soaked encounter.

The game between Wikki Tourists and Katsina United ended 1-1 at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe.

Jigawa Golden Stars were beaten 1-0 at home by Akwa United in Saturday game.