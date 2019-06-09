<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Brave Warriors of Zimbabwe coach, Sunday “Mhofu” Chidzambga, is a very happy man following his team’s goaless draw with the Super Eagles of Nigeria in an international friendly match at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba on Saturday.

“I am very proud of my boys because they played to my instruction,” Chidzambga told reporters in Asaba during a post-match interview.

“You don’t stop a good team like Nigeria from scoring if you are not good yourself, this shows that we are going to the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt with high hopes and expectations.”

Before making their fourth Afcon appearance in Egypt, Zimbabwe have one more friendly match to prosecute against the Black Stars of Ghana in a bid to intensify their preparations.

Zimbabwe are in Group A of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals and they will begin their campaign against the host nation, Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium on June 21.

They will later wrap up their group outings against Uganda and DR Congo on June 26 and June 30, respectively.