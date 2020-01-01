<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Pep Guardiola has branded Manchester City as the team of the decade.

And he has reason to make the claim, with City statistically the most successful club of the past 10 years in the Premier League.

Guardiola has helped City to a host of their 13 trophies this decade.j has helped City to a host of their 13 trophies this decade

But the 2020s will start with Guardiola under pressure, with the league title on its way to Liverpool at the end of the season.

Liverpool have a 14 point lead over City and Guardiola has conceded that the title race is over.

But Guardiola remains adamant that City have been the best side of the past 10 years – and claims those saying 2019 has turned into a disaster are talking rubbish.

Guardiola believes City have set the standards others have to follow and said: “This team, in the last decade, was the best.

“Congratulations to them for that. What’s happened here over 10 seasons, since the people from Abu Dhabi took charge, they did it incredibly well.”

City have won 13 trophies since 2010 compared to Liverpool’s three, including four last year and a historic domestic treble.

Chelsea have won nine, neighbours Manchester United five while Arsenal have claimed just three pieces of silverware in the same amount of time.

“Now the people say it (2019) was a disaster, but we won four titles and it was incredible,” said Guardiola.

“We’ve struggled a bit this season, but it’s still been incredible. We’ve been fighting with huge elephants here in England, but they’ve done amazing.

“The big clubs are always looking forward, always analysing what they can do better. Hopefully in the next decade this club can be here for more time.”