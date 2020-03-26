Former Super Eagles and AC Milan defender Taye Taiwo has confirmed the passing of his old man, Pa Salisu TAIWO.
Taiwo announced the passing of Pa Salisu on Instagram with a photo; “RIP in peace my father,” he wrote on the post.
Late Salisu spent most of his life working as an electric welder in Isheri-Olofin area of Lagos and later had the opportunity of seeing his son, Taye become a successful footballer.
The old man is survived by the former Marseille defender and four other siblings.
