Former Super Eagles and AC Milan defender Taye Taiwo has confirmed the passing of his old man, Pa Salisu TAIWO.

Taiwo announced the passing of Pa Salisu on Instagram with a photo; “RIP in peace my father,” he wrote on the post.


Late Salisu spent most of his life working as an electric welder in Isheri-Olofin area of Lagos and later had the opportunity of seeing his son, Taye become a successful footballer.

The old man is survived by the former Marseille defender and four other siblings.

