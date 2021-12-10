Taye Taiwo not ready to quit football

Former Super Eagles defender Taye Taiwo is not ready to quit football following his move to Finnish third-tier club Salon Palloilijat.

Taiwo has penned a one-year contract with his new club and will return to action when the Finnish season begins in January.

The 36-year-old’s last competitive outing came for RoPS, another Finnish side, whom he left in January 2020 before having stints with Doxa Katokopias in Cyprus and American outfit Palm Beach Stars.

He has been training with Italian fourth-tier side Sant’Angelo.

“The reason I can play football actively now is because I still have plenty left in the tank,” he told BBC Sport Africa.

“A lot of people always say that Africans retire early but I am living proof that we can still play into our late 30s and early 40s.

“I know it’s a club in the third division and they are keen to gain promotion. It could be my biggest challenge in Finland, another country I can call home.”

Taiwo is one of Nigeria’s quartet from the 2010 World Cup campaign still playing, alongside Kalu Uche (39, in Spain), goalkeeper Dele Aiyenugba (38, Nigeria) and striker Brown Ideye (33, Turkey).

While out-of-contact Chinedu Obasi (35), Obafemi Martins (37) and Austin Ejide (37) are still searching for a club, the veteran left-back believes he has a stronger purpose in Finland.

“I love challenges, and the ambition of the club to play in the second tier was a big factor in my decision to come back to Finland,” Taiwo said.

“I know I could’ve gone elsewhere but imagine achieving success with Salon Palloilijat – people will talk about me forever in the city.

“At this stage of my life and after the career I have had, I believe I can help the younger players, act like a role model, pass on my knowledge and together we can help the team.”