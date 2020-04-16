<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Super Eagles and Olympique Marseille left-back, Taye Taiwo has opened up about his two-year infamous sojourn in Italy with top club, AC Milan under coach Max Allegri.

The former left-back joined Milan during the 2011 summer transfer window but failed to break into Massimiliano Allegri’s starting line-up on a regular basis.

“I was the first choice left-back during the preseason, but an ankle injury at the start of the season was the reason why I lost my place in the starting XI at AC Milan.





“The Coach (Max Allegri) really wanted me to stay, but I chose first-team football at QPR ahead of staying on the bench at Milan,” he told newsmen.

On 24 January 2012, Queens Park Rangers secured the signing of Taiwo from A.C. Milan on a loan deal until the end of the season, with the option to buy for a fee of around £3.5 million.

Taiwo played 53 times for Nigeria and scored 5 goals between 2004 and 2012.