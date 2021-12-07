Taye Taiwo joins Finish club Palloilijat

Former Super Eagles defender Taye Taiwo has linked up with Finnish third division club Palloilijat on a one-year contract.

The contract will start running from January 1, 2022.

Taiwo previously played in Finland with HJK Helsinki and RoPS.

The 36-year-old spent the 2015/16 campaign with HJK Helsinki, scoring six goals in 32 league appearances.

The left-back spent two seasons with RoPS appearing in 60 games with two goals to his name.

The vastly travelled once played for top European clubs like Olympique Marseille, AC Milan, Queens Park Rangers, Dynamo Kyiv and Bursaspor.