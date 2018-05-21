A brilliant strike by Tasiu Lawal was all Katsina United needed to win all the three points in one of the NPFL match day 22 decided at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina Sunday.

‘The Changi Boys’ are still fifth on the league table with 33 points from 22 games, while Sunshine Stars have dropped to 19th on the table.

Coach Abdullahi Biffo told www.fckatsinaunited.com that his boys did brilliantly to grind out the crucial maximum points.

“Yes, a fantastic and tough game. But I commend my players putting up a good fight to grind out all the important three points,” he said.

“My boys played to instructions and we created so many scoring chances, but the final touch was lacking, which was our greatest on undoing.

“We will continue to work hard for us to get more points away from home.”

It was a keenly contested game as the visitors kept the hosts at bay in the first 45 minutes.

The first clear-cut chance of the game rested on Lukman Muhammed, whose well taken free-kick narrowly missed the target just four minutes into the game.

Joshua Agboola would then miss another golden opportunity to put the hosts in front on eight minutes as his curling, close-range strike missed the target

Chinedu Udechukwu could have done better after Tasiu Lawal played him through in the box of the opposition, but his effort went just wide.

The hosts created so many scoring chances, but could not break the solid defence of Sunshine Stars as both teams went to the break without a goal.

On resumption, Katsina United threw their highest goal scorer Martins Usule into the fray and he made impact almost immediately as he raced to a pass by Lukman Muhammed, but his right-footed strike was way off target.

The visitors grew confidence and Sasere caused some havoc up front but Timothy Danladi and Ikechukwu Nwachukwu were always on hand to thwart his attacking threat

Tasiu Lawal would then brake the deadlock on 61 minutes as he connected well a pass by Joshua Agboola, who had dribbled three defenders before the former Niger Tornadoes winger slotted the ball into the back of the net to give the hosts the lead and throw the home fans into wide jubilation

The visitors fought back, but Katsina United defence lead by Timothy Danladi repelled all the threat.

Usule could have doubled Katsina United lead on 81 minutes but his diving header from a dangerous cross into the box by Lukman Munammed came off the upright as the game ended 1 – 0 in favour of the hosts.

Joshua Agboola was adjudged the Man of the Match by the pressman who covered the game.

Katsina United will now travel to Calabar to keep a date with Enyimba.