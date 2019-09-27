<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The last 24 hours has been controversial for Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong, following purported claims he has been a disruptive character in the team.

Several anonymous NFF officials and Eagles’ Technical staff were quoted by Osasuo Obayiuwana [BBC WF] as describing the player as unruly.

“He shows little respect to officials and exhibits no decorum at functions, where he is known to be contemptuous in camp and during functions.”

But, former Super Eagles defender, Taribo West, had jumped to the defence of the 26 year-old.

West said on Brila FM that there could be other motives behind the allegations piled up against the Eagles defender.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

“If Ekong is fighting for his rights (bonuses) in the national team then it isn’t a problem; he has to do it because when he’s done playing nobody will remember him, this is a Country that does not value its own,” West said.

“It happened to me and those before us, when you get injured nobody, not even the Federation comes to your aid.”

The 1996 Olympic Gold medal winner also made a startling revelation about NFF officials, who will demand cash gifts from players in camp.

West played over a decade in senior national team and believes Troost-Ekong could be a victim of extortion.

“When they (NFF officials) come to ask for handouts and you don’t give them, they could start a conspiracy against the player to get him sacked; it could be anything.”