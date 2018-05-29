Former Super Eagles defender Taribo West has warned the country do not have experienced defenders to stop Lionel Messi from wrecking havoc at the World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria will battle Argentina for the fourth time at the World Cup on June 26 in Saint Petersburg.

The Eagles have lost on all three occasions – 2-1 in 1994, 1-0 in 2010 and 3-2 in 2014.

“We have good defenders, but from what I have seen, they don’t have what it takes to stop Messi at the World Cup. Stopping Messi requires special tactics which they don’t have,” warned the central defender, who featured at the 1998 World Cup in France.

The one-time uncompromising defender also warned the Super Eagles not to only preoccupy themselves with marking out the Argentina captain.

The former Inter Milan defender said in an interview: “My advice is that our players should not concentrate too much on ‘Messi’.

“During my playing days, you need just one player who will mark him out and throughout 90 minutes, there won’t be breathing space for him.”