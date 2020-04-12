<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Legendary Nigerian defender Taribo West says women were snuck into the Super Eagles camp at the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France.

This was before the West African giants’ crucial Round of 16 clash against Denmark – a match which Nigeria lost 4-1.

The former Inter Milan central defender blamed fatigue and complacency for the defeat as some of his teammates slept with women ahead of the match at the Stade de France.

“I read reports about Eagles visiting nightclubs and driving limousines during the World Cup in France, honestly, I don’t know about that,” Taribo said in an interview.

“But what I know is that some players sneaked women into camp, I saw that.





“The women were Africans who came to watch the tournament and fell in love with our team, because of the way we played in the group stage. So, it was easy for these players to woo them to their rooms,” he added.

“That is why on match day, you could see a lot of the players didn’t have the strength to curtail the Danish players.

“They were tired after overworking themselves the night before with the women. I was yelling at them on the pitch, I was very angry with them,” he said.

“They did all these because they thought we were going to beat Denmark.”

Nigeria had impressed in the group stage as they finished at the top of Group D which featured Spain, Bulgaria and Paraguay.