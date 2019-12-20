<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ex-international Taribo West has expressed displeasure at how Nigerian football has declined under the current administration headed by Amaju Pinnick.

Taribo stated in the country has become comatose, adding that the executives of NFF have done the little they can and don’t have it anymore, hence the need for the them to leave so that the best hands can handle football affairs in country.

“Nigeria football is sinking, it’s almost dead,” Taribo told Sports Extra.

“Amaju and his executives have no more business running our football. I don’t have anything against Amaju. I believe he has been able to do the little he can, but right now, they don’t have it anymore even Shehu Dikko and Seyi Akinwunmi.

“Only the best hands should handle football affairs in Nigeria. If we have ex-internationals in that position and not doing well, they need to be taken out so others can show what they have,” he concluded.

The former Inter and AC Milan centre-back featured 42 times for Eagles before drawing the curtain on his career.