Coach of Tanzania’s U17 national team Serengeti Oscar Mirambo has attributed his side’s opening day 4-5 defeat against Nigeria to inexperience after having held their own against the Nigerian throughout the duration of the game.

Mirambo it was gathered said his team will improve, not give up and learn from the opening day defeat against Nigeria.

He added that he tried everything to urge his players to carry on and manage the game but just didn’t get the chance to beat Nigeria and hope to see his side improve in subsequent games.

“We expect to see improvement, we cannot give up obviously not. Actually, in the second half we were just telling our players to manage the game but it was unfortunate that was not the case.

It’s not that the team was looking tired or lacking energy. We played against a team with vast experience, they know what to do more than us and that was what just happened.”

Tanzania face Uganda next in the second game of group A hoping to win and get back on track as they also want to use the opportunity of hosting to better their chances of picking a world cup to the FIFA U17 world cup.