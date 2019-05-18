<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Emmanuel Amuneke’s Tanzania Taifa will camp in Cairo, Egypt, ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Taifa Stars will be making their first appearance in 39 years at the 2019 AFCON finals in Egypt.

Their last appearance was in 1980 which incidentally was hosted by Nigeria, Amuneke’s country of birth.

The team will travel to Cairo early month to begin final preparation for the competition according to the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) technical director, Ammy Ninje.

Ninje also disclosed that Taifa Stars head coach Emmanuel Amunike, will announce his squad for the competition later this month.

“If all goes well, Taifa Stars will leave for Egypt early June for residential camp ahead of the Afcon finals,” Ninje told All Africa.

The Taifa Stars will also take on the Pharaohs of Egypt in a friendly encounter on June 13 at the Borg Al Arab Stadium in Cairo.

Tanzania will face Senegal, Algeria and Kenya in Group C at the 2019 AFCON finals in Egypt.

Egypt will host the tournament between June 21 and July 19.