<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) president Wallace Karia has expressed optimism that the East African nation will host Africa well when eight nations gather for the 2019 AFCON U-17 tournament.

Karia, in a chat, he noted that the stage is now set and as a federation, they would be hoping to consolidate on the success achieved by the senior men’s team, Taifa Stars and get the Serengeti Boys to qualify for the world cup by going beyond the group stage of the African tourney.

“We’re still basking in the euphoria of the 2019 AFCON ticket and it is our hope that we qualify for the U-17 world cup. We also know we will host Africa well and we are very ready”, he noted.

The African U-17 Cup of Nations will kick off April 14, 2019, with the host nation, Tanzania taking on Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets in the opening match.