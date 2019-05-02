<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tanzania coach Emmanuel Amuneke has named 15-year-old Kelvin John Pius in his preliminary 39-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The youngster was outstanding for his team during the recently-concluded U17 Afcon, which Tanzania hosted.

Pius scored in their opening 5-4 defeat to Nigeria before they went on to lose to Uganda and Angola as they failed to progress into the semi-final.

Amuneke has included the forward, along with Claryo Boniface from the under-20 team, and some players from the local leagues in the squad.

“I believe it is time we start to build a team and think of the future,” Amuneke was quoted by BBC Sports.

“We need to start to think of the youth and see how we can start to integrate in the system.

“The squad is not just for the Afcon but also the CHAN after that. So as the technical team we are planning how we can switch straight to CHAN after the Afcon.”

Tanzanian have been drawn in Group C at the upcoming Afcon finals in Cairo, along with Kenya, Senegal and Algeria.