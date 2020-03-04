<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has banned the shaking of hands by players in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Although the outbreak of the virus is global none of the East African countries have reported any infections, but the Tanzanian health ministry urged members of the public to avoid handshakes and the TFF has duly taken steps to comply with the government’s order.

“Players will no longer be allowed to shake hands before the matches and instead will be allowed to wave at each other. This directive will be implemented in every Vodacom Premier League (VPL) match and in all stadiums,” TFF directed in a statement shared on their Facebook page.

“The directive will also be followed by all the teams participating in the competitions run or sanctioned by the Tanzania Football Federation.

“The directive is a follow up to the one ordered by the Ministry of Health as one step of trying to prevent ourselves from the spread of Coronavirus which has caused great fear and concern worldwide.”





China, Tanzania’s great trade and tourism partner, has already reported 2,981 deaths in Mainland China caused by the virus code-named COVID-19.

Nine matches have been lined up across Tanzania on Wednesday including a potentially title-decider between Simba SC and Azam FC.

KMC will host JKT Tanzania at Uhuru National Stadium while Mwadui FC will entertain Polisi Tanzania at Mwadui Sports Complex.

Biashara United will play host to Tanzania Prisons at Karume Stadium while Ruvu Shooting and Alliance FC face off at Mabatani ground.

Mtibwa Sugar will be in action against Namungo FC at CCM Gairo while Kagera Sugar and Mbeya City meet in another league match at Kaitaba. Lipuli FC will host Ndanda SC at Samora Stadium whereas Singida United will entertain Coastal Union at Liti.

The league action will be summarised by a crunch match involving leaders Simba and third-placed Azam at Uhuru National Stadium.

All the encounters, except Simba vs Azam, will start at 16:00