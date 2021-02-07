



Tottenham midfielder, Tanguy Ndombele, has said he had no problem with Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho.

Ndombele has bounced back after public criticism from Mourinho last season.

He told the Daily Mail: “Well, you can either try to blame others for any slips or errors, or try to laugh about it or brush it off, but you will always go on to reflect properly on what has been said, and take criticism on board.

“I can’t go into the details [on what was said with the manager] but it is all good, we can talk openly, have a laugh together, sit down for a meal, no problems.





“It’s an element of the game, to take criticism. You have to get up again. I am doing better this season on several fronts — primarily no injury. It’s also a question of understanding my team-mates better. Also I have got a strong grasp of what the coach wants… and that has all contributed to this positive frame of mind.

“Obviously the coach can be quite hard on people. But it’s important you take that message on board and try to find in it the positives and not be floored by the hardness of the message. Now it’s safe to say things are going very well and communications and we are all happy.”