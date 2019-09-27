<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian-British born Chelsea striker, Tammy Abraham, is far from pleased with his FIFA 20 rating after receiving a ‘special delivery’ at Cobham on Thursday.

The 21-year-old has been in great form since being brought back into the first-team fold by Frank Lampard, scoring seven goals in his first six Premier League appearances this season, adding a superb hat-trick earlier this month, helping the Blues to a 5-2 win away at Wolves.

But EA Sports have not rewarded Abraham for his fine form early on in the 2019/20 campaign.

Chelsea posted a video on Twitter on Thursday of the youngster and captain Cesar Azpilicueta, captioned: “The lads received a special delivery from @EASPORTSFIFA at Cobham today…

In the video, Abraham and Azpilicueta discuss their ratings having been sent what looks like a personalised package containing their player card and the new game – which is being released today (Friday).

“Hello guys, I’m here with Tammy Abraham. How are you?” says Azpilicueta.

“Not good,” Abraham replies.

Azpilicueta responds: “Not happy?”

“No,” Abraham says.

Pointing at Azpilicueta’s player card, Abraham adds: “Look at that, that’s good. But look, they don’t rate my pace, nothing!”

Abraham is one of several Chelsea youngsters who have hit the ground running this season.

Nigerian-born players

David Kasumu – MK Dons

Moses Ogbu – Grimbsy Town

Gabriel Osho – Reading

Ovie Ejaria – Reading

Omar Sowunmi – Colchester, United

Michael Obafemi – Southampton

Moses Odubajo – Sheffield Wednesday

Tom Dele-Bashiru – WOlves

Sammy Ameobi – Nottingham Forest

Tolaji Bola – Arsenal

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

Folarin Balogun – Arsenal

Gold Omotayo – Yeovil Town

Femi Ilesanmi – Boreham Wood

Marc-Anthony Okoye – Bromley

Ramon Azeez – Granada

Kenneth Omeruo – Leganes

Chidozie Awaziem – Leganes

William Troost-Ekong – Udinese

Stefano Okaka – Udinese

Marvin Akinlabi