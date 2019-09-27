Nigerian-British born Chelsea striker, Tammy Abraham, is far from pleased with his FIFA 20 rating after receiving a ‘special delivery’ at Cobham on Thursday.
The 21-year-old has been in great form since being brought back into the first-team fold by Frank Lampard, scoring seven goals in his first six Premier League appearances this season, adding a superb hat-trick earlier this month, helping the Blues to a 5-2 win away at Wolves.
But EA Sports have not rewarded Abraham for his fine form early on in the 2019/20 campaign.
Chelsea posted a video on Twitter on Thursday of the youngster and captain Cesar Azpilicueta, captioned: “The lads received a special delivery from @EASPORTSFIFA at Cobham today…
In the video, Abraham and Azpilicueta discuss their ratings having been sent what looks like a personalised package containing their player card and the new game – which is being released today (Friday).
“Hello guys, I’m here with Tammy Abraham. How are you?” says Azpilicueta.
“Not good,” Abraham replies.
Azpilicueta responds: “Not happy?”
“No,” Abraham says.
Pointing at Azpilicueta’s player card, Abraham adds: “Look at that, that’s good. But look, they don’t rate my pace, nothing!”
Abraham is one of several Chelsea youngsters who have hit the ground running this season.
Nigerian-born players
David Kasumu – MK Dons
Moses Ogbu – Grimbsy Town
Gabriel Osho – Reading
Ovie Ejaria – Reading
Omar Sowunmi – Colchester, United
Michael Obafemi – Southampton
Moses Odubajo – Sheffield Wednesday
Tom Dele-Bashiru – WOlves
Sammy Ameobi – Nottingham Forest
Tolaji Bola – Arsenal
Bukayo Saka – Arsenal
Folarin Balogun – Arsenal
Gold Omotayo – Yeovil Town
Femi Ilesanmi – Boreham Wood
Marc-Anthony Okoye – Bromley
Ramon Azeez – Granada
Kenneth Omeruo – Leganes
Chidozie Awaziem – Leganes
William Troost-Ekong – Udinese
Stefano Okaka – Udinese
Marvin Akinlabi