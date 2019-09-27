Following their 1-0 loss to Valencia, Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham has turned his attention to the Premier League clash against Liverpool.

Nigerian-British born Chelsea striker, Tammy Abraham, is far from pleased with his FIFA 20 rating after receiving a ‘special delivery’ at Cobham on Thursday.

The 21-year-old has been in great form since being brought back into the first-team fold by Frank Lampard, scoring seven goals in his first six Premier League appearances this season, adding a superb hat-trick earlier this month, helping the Blues to a 5-2 win away at Wolves.

But EA Sports have not rewarded Abraham for his fine form early on in the 2019/20 campaign.

Chelsea posted a video on Twitter on Thursday of the youngster and captain Cesar Azpilicueta, captioned: “The lads received a special delivery from @EASPORTSFIFA at Cobham today…

In the video, Abraham and Azpilicueta discuss their ratings having been sent what looks like a personalised package containing their player card and the new game – which is being released today (Friday).

“Hello guys, I’m here with Tammy Abraham. How are you?” says Azpilicueta.

“Not good,” Abraham replies.

Azpilicueta responds: “Not happy?”

“No,” Abraham says.

Pointing at Azpilicueta’s player card, Abraham adds: “Look at that, that’s good. But look, they don’t rate my pace, nothing!”

Abraham is one of several Chelsea youngsters who have hit the ground running this season.

