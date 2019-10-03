<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham says he has not yet decided whether he wants to play for England or Nigeria.

The striker marked his 22nd birthday with his eighth goal of the season in Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Abraham has already played for England at a senior level in friendlies against Brazil and Germany in 2017, as well as at youth level.

But he remains eligible to play for Nigeria.

“I love both nations,” Abraham said. “To be wanted by both nations, clearly I’m doing something right on the pitch for Chelsea. I just have to keep going. My time will come.

“I’m not sure, I haven’t made a decision yet. I’m just focusing on the club now.”