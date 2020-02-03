<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has claimed he was excited about the club’s attempt to sign Edinson Cavani in the January transfer window.

The Blues were linked with several strikers in the winter market, as Frank Lampard tried to bolster his attack.

They however failed to bring in any senior player.

Abraham, speaking after their 2-2 draw at Leicester City, claims he would have enjoyed the chance to play alongside a top-class striker.

“The players we were talking about coming in, like Cavani and other top-class strikers, have been around the game for many years.

“It would have been nice if he had come. He would have been someone I can learn off and steal his ideas to add to my own.





“It didn’t happen though and, for me, it gives me that extra push and desire to claim my position and be the best I can. I think playing for a club like Chelsea, there is always going to be pressure.

“For me, it is about being in the right place at the right time and believing in myself and my abilities as well. I am sure I will score a few more. I like the pressure and I play under pressure.

“I can’t complain, it has been a great season so far. I would like to push on. I would like to push on in the Champions League. Also, there are still massive games coming up. I just have to be ready for them and take my opportunities,” Abraham said.