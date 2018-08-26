Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham is reportedly ready to snub a loan move to Aston Villa in order to fight for his spot at Stamford Bridge during the 2018-19 campaign.

Abraham signed a new five-year contract with Chelsea last summer before joining Swansea City on loan.

The striker scored five Premier League goals for the Swans last term, but is now back with his parent club.

Abraham has not yet been involved for the Chelsea first team this season, however, and Villa have been strongly linked with a loan move for the England international.

Last week, Villa boss Steve Bruce admitted that he was closely watching developments surrounding Abraham, who scored 23 Championship goals for Bristol City during the 2016-17 season.

However, according to The Mirror, the 20-year-old does not want to drop back into the Championship at this stage of his career, and is ready to snub Bruce’s side in order to stay with Chelsea.