Tammy Abraham will reportedly sign a new contract with Chelsea that would see him earn £100,000 a week.

The Nigerian born England international has emerged as an indispensable figure under Frank Lampard this season, scoring eight goals in nine Premier League fixtures.

His performances at club level, along with fellow youngster Fikayo Tomori, earned him a place in the England senior squad for internationals this month.

The Englishman will be on the cusp of penning a new £100,000-a-week deal at Stamford Bridge, according to Sky Sports Italia.

The 22-year-old has come off the back of an impressive loan spell at Aston Villa last season during which he netted 26 goals as the club was promoted through the playoffs.

Tammy came close to increasing his goal tally on Saturday when he sent a cross in front of goal above the bar in Chelsea’s clash with visiting Newcastle.