England youth international, Tammy Abraham, has said that he is not ruling out the possibility of playing for Nigeria but want to focus on helping Chelsea to victories this season.

The 21-year-old has been in great form for The Blues this season scoring seven goals already with his latest hat-trick against Wolves on Saturday.

Tammy became the youngest Chelsea player to score a hat-trick and is well aware of the Nigeria Football Federation’s interest in his services to play for the country and gave a response that will come as a major boost after he was asked if he still had to make a major decision on his international future.

“I have heard the talks but I have not really been focused on that yet,” he said.

“I think when the time comes, the time comes. It is about focusing on Chelsea and hopefully scoring goals and getting victories.

“You can never say never, whatever comes first really.”

The Chelsea forward is in the squad that will face Valencia in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday despite picking up a knock on Saturday and was substituted in the 77th minute.