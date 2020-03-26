<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tammy Abraham has quashed rumours he is seeking to become Chelsea’s highest-paid player as talks over a new contract continue.

The 22-year-old has just over two years left on his current deal, but despite lengthy negotiations, he is yet to follow several other youngsters by signing fresh terms.

Abraham had reportedly asked to become the Blues’ top earner — matching Callum Hudson-Odoi’s £180,000 a week — but in response to an article claiming that wasn’t the case, the England striker wrote on Instagram: “Finally, some real news.”

He has scored 15 times in a breakthrough season while also netting his first international goal, in England’s 7-0 win over Montenegro at Wembley in November.





Standard Sport reports Abraham would prefer to stay, but is seeking assurances over his future role.

Abraham became the first man to win Premier League Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year in the same season at the London Football Awards this month, but Chelsea have been scouring Europe to sign a forward for most of the season.

They were linked with Napoli’s Dries Mertens and Paris Saint-Germain’s Edinson Cavani in January, but both deals proved difficult to complete and the club chose instead to wait to land their preferred targets this summer.

It is believed Lyon’s Moussa Dembele is their top choice.