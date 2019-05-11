<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Newcastle is considering an approach for young Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, who’s finishing up an excellent season on loan at Aston Villa.

The Magpies could be set to lose Ayoze Pérez to Inter Milan in the summer, with Napoli apparently also interested in the 25-year-old who has only two years left on his current contract.

A rumored €25 million bid from Inter just might be too difficult for them to reject.

In case Pérez ditches the North of England for the North of Italy, a replacement will need to be found.

Abraham, who finished as the second-leading goal scorer in the Championship in helping Villa to promotion playoffs, and Swansea winger Daniel James, who’s been linked heavily with Manchester United as well, are two of the front-runners.