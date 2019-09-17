<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The fight for Tammy Abraham’s international future between Nigeria and England is far from over after the player’s decision to leave door open to the West African giant.

Abraham, 21, told reporters that he hasn’t closed the door on representing the three-time African champions despite his two caps for the Three Lions.

According to the youngster after his hat-trick against Wolves on Saturday, there have been much discussions over his international future, but he’s currently focusing on his Chelsea career.

“Yes, I have heard the talk. I have not really been focused on that yet. I think when the time comes, the times comes. It is about focusing on Chelsea and, hopefully, scoring goals and getting victories,’’ the Chelsea number nine was quoted as saying by Football.London.