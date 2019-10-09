<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham insists his international dream has always been to represent England and not the Super Eagles of Nigeria despite his love for his fatherland.

The Chelsea striker is in line for his competitive England debut in the Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria having been given an international recall by England manager Gareth Southgate last week.

Nigeria through the NFF’s leadership has tried desperately to persuade Abraham to play for them – and the striker had initially refused to publicly state which country he wanted to play for.

And Abraham said: ‘For me, it’s always nice to be wanted by two nations. Clearly it means you’re doing something well.

‘At the back of my head, I’ve always wanted to play for England. I was born and grown in England.

‘My dream was always to play for England. It doesn’t effect the fact Nigeria still wanted me, and it’s a big nation. I love both nations. My head was just screwed on with England.