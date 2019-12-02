<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham sustained a hip injury against Valencia in the Champions League and he was unused in the defeat against West Ham in their last Premier League game.

Though the striker is back to training and must prove his fitness to Frank Lampard in the training or his will miss out facing his former team, Aston Villa.

Olivier Giroud was drafted in to replace the 21-year old striker but was unable to bring the vibe the Nigerian-born English attacker brings to the pitch. Abraham scored 10 times in 13 Premier League appearances since returning to Stamford Bridge and prior to this season he helped Aston Villa to gain promotion in May and he finds it easy to transform his form in the Championship to the Premier League.

“Tammy needs to get outside and move a little bit outside over the next two days,” Lampard said on Saturday evening but football .london understands that the England striker is quite hopeful of being ready.

Abraham is highly thought of by the Villa faithful after his stunning 26-goal haul last season helped the club return to the Premier League.