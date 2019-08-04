<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

British striker of Nigerian descent, Tammy Abraham, has been handed Chelsea’s number 9 jersey for the 2019/20 season.

Abraham, who was on loan at Aston Villa last season, takes over the number from Gonzalo Higuain.

Higuain was on loan from Juventus last season.

Willian takes over the number 10 jersey left behind by Eden Hazard, while new signing, Christian Pulisic, inherits Willian’s previous number 22 jersey.

The new jersey number allocation was announced on the club’s website.

“Andreas Christensen will now wear 4 and Kurt Zouma 15, with Tammy Abraham installed as Chelsea’s new number 9.

“Former loanees Tiemoue Bakayoko, Kenedy and Michy Batshuayi take the 14, 16 and 23 they have worn for the Blues previously, with Mason Mount taking 19, Reece James 24 and Fikayo Tomori 29.

“Mateo Kovacic, whose loan from Real Madrid became a permanent move this summer, stays with the number 17 he wore during the 2018/19 campaign,” the club said on their website.