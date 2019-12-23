<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea ace Tammy Abraham has revealed how manager Frank Lampard inspired them to victory at Tottenham on Sunday.

It was not just the tactics the 41-year-old got spot on, it was his chest-pumping words before kick-off that got the Stamford Bridge side firing on all cylinders.

Abraham explained: “At the beginning of the game he said he has always loved this rivalry between Chelsea and Tottenham and if he could, he would have stepped onto that pitch and played.

“He just asked and wanted us to go out there and leave everything on that pitch.

“And from minute one that is what we showed.”

Lampard struggled to contain his joy after the victory with a jubilant celebration in front of his players and the away supporters at the Tottenham Stadium.

And Abraham insists the passion he shows is energising the whole squad.

He said: “His heart is in the club and he is showing that as a manager.

“It’s nice to have a manager that loves the club so much and wants to win every game.

“He passes that on to the players and that’s exactly what we showed.”