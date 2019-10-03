<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chelsea duo of Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori named in England’s squad as Tottenham Hotspurs attacking midfielder Dele Alli for upcoming the European 2020 Qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

Nigerian descent turned 22 today, has enjoyed a good season with Frank Lampard side after opened the scoring for the Blues in Wednesday night Champion League and his eighth goal of the season, but Victor Osimhen proved to be just as hot as his compatriot by netting the equalizer before William rose to decide the match in the favour for the visitor late on.

Tomori who born in Canada has 15 caps for the Three-Lions Under-21 team but the defender regular featuring for Chelsea this term where he curled an excellent ball into the box over the top of all the Lille defenders only for Abraham to coolly take it down and finish past Maignan in goal.

Alli has made four appearances for Tottenham this season since returning from a hamstring injury but misses out on Gareth Southgate’s latest squad, as do fellow midfielders Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jesse Lingard plus Manchester City star Kyle Walker.

Should Abraham and Tomori go on to play in any of these official games for England in the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic Friday, October 11 and an away fixture with Bulgaria the following Monday they will no longer be eligible to play for Nigeria.

England squad in full

Goalkeepers: Tom Heaton (Aston Villa), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Leicester), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea) Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Everton), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Harry Winks (Tottenham)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth)