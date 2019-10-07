<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria born duo Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori have linked up with their Three Lions teammates following their call up for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria respectively.

The two Chelsea stars had prior to their call up been subjects of debate over which of the national teams they will join between the Three Lions and the Super Falcons.

Twenty two year old Tammy has so far made 10 appearances for Chelsea scoring 8 goals in the bargain. Tomori who plays in the defence on his part has made six appearances for the Blues with a goal to his credit .

Abraham is in the England squad for a second time, while 21-year-old defender Tomori is set to make his debut after a strong start to the Premier League season under Frank Lampard.

Blues midfielders Mason Mount and Ross Barkley are also in Gareth Southgate’s 24-man squad.

The call-up is reward for a fine start to the season for both Abraham and Tomori, with the former at the top of the Premier League goal scoring charts with eight, alongside Sergio Aguero.

Tomori has also impressed with several astute defensive displays and he himself got among the goals, firing in a fine long range effort against Wolves, a game in which Abraham bagged three.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s clash with Southampton, Lampard revealed that the pair had ‘big smiles on their faces’ at training after their call ups were announced.

But the Chelsea boss warned them: ‘It is great news for them, but as I keep saying that it is just the start. The minute any standards drop or complacency kicks in then they will all suffer.

‘I am pleased they smile, they need to take this now, something to add to their armoury and say, ‘Okay I am an England player, I am in the England squad. I need to show even more, game in and game out for us’.’

England are aiming to maintain their perfect qualifying record so far this campaign.

After four games, the Three Lions are top of the group and three points clear of Czech Republic in second.