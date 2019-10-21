<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria born England international Tammy Abraham is on the verge of landing a boost on his Chelsea contract it has been revealed.

The 21 year old who made his Three Lions debut in their 2-1 loss to Czech Republic in the Euro Qualifiers is about to get his per week wage shot up to £50,000.

Abraham has been prolific for the Blues this season netting nine goals in 11 appearances and the reviewed contract is seen as a reward for hard work.

Abraham’s contract officially expires in June 2022 but Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano scooped that a new one is in the pipeline.

“Chelsea are “close to an agreement” and “more than confident” to extend Tammy Abraham contract. Totally confirmed,” he wrote on Twitter.

Some football pundits insinuate that the deal could be a calculated attempt at chasing away eagle eyed suitors who may be ready to make a dash for him at the next transfer window.

Tammy came close to increasing his goal tally on Saturday when he sent a cross in front of goal above the bar in Chelsea’s clash with visiting Newcastle.

The Blues nonetheless ran away with a lone goal and three points into the kitty. Marcos Alonso’s 73rd minute goal was all the Stamford Bridge landlords needed to seal victory.