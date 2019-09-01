<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham was left emotionally frustrated despite scoring twice in Chelsea’s 2-2 against Sheffield United.

The youngster bagged a brace against Norwich earlier in The Blues’ new campajgn, and stamped his scoring potential yet again with a first half brace against Sheffield United in Saturday’s Premier League tie.

But rather than hold his head high amidst glowing hopes over his extraordinary performance, Tammy feels the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge was frustrating.

The brace was his first time scoring at Stamford Bridge but it turned out to be a mixed emotions as the goals did not translate to three points.

“We are all disappointed with this draw,” Tammy told Chelsea official website.

“We’re Chelsea and no team should be able to come here and play better than us and Sheffield United were better than us in the second half.

“It wasn’t good enough from all of us. I take responsibility as well being one of the players out there.”

Abraham added: ” We were gifted two goals in the first half and from there we should have killed the game off, come out in the second half and upset the opposition.

“We know Sheffield United will always fight till the end.

“We should have frustrated them, but them scoring an early goal in the second half didn’t help. From there, we had to relax, calm everything down, and go out there and win the game.

“It just wasn’t our day. We have to go on the international break now and calm back down with all our heads focussed and screwed on. We need to get these wins,” Tammy summed up.