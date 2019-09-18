<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Following their 1-0 loss to Valencia, Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham has turned his attention to the Premier League clash against Liverpool.

On Tuesday, Frank Lampard’s side bowed to Rodrigo Moreno’s 74th-minute effort in their Champions League Group H opener at Stamford Bridge.

Abraham who was on parade for Chelsea from start to finish downplayed the defeat and he is already anticipating Liverpool’s challenge with the hopes of returning to winning ways.

“(Sunday) is a test of character. We can take our anger out against Liverpool,” Abraham told Sky Sports.

“It’s a massive game and both teams will be going to win. We’ll look forward to putting (tonight’s defeat) right.

“It’s still early doors (in the Champions League). We’re fuming we lost today. But there’s still five games to go – we just have to win our next five.

“We’re obviously disappointed. We didn’t play our best football. Valencia came and stopped us playing the way we wanted so you have to give them credit.

“We’re going to have a lot of ups and downs in a season. We’ve got to move on and not dwell on it.”

Abraham has enjoyed a fine start to the 2019-20 season, scoring seven goals in his five Premier League outings for Chelsea so far.

The 21-year-old who is gradually establishing himself as the Blues’ first-choice striker, heaped praise on Lampard and his teammates for the progress he has made.

“I have to give it (my personal form) to the manager and players,” he continued.

“I had a little situation against Liverpool where I missed a penalty myself and from there they just supported me and believed in me.

“I’m playing with such great players who create chances, so I just have to be in the right place at the right time. It’s always nice to know the manager believes in you. Every game you want to do your best for him.”