Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has assured the Blues fan of his quick return after he sustained an injury against Valencia in the Champions League at Mestalla Stadium on Wednesday.

The English attacker suffered a hip injury when he clashes against Ezequiel Garay towards the end of the first half.

He was taken to the hospital in Mestalla where he received treatment in the dressing room.

The striker said after the 2-2 draw, “It’s much better. At the time I was fearful of the worst.

“I got in and was able to walk again, move about, so I’m thankful and hopefully it’s not too long.

“I hope so [bruising]. I’ll have a scan or x-ray tomorrow to see what the news is but hopefully, it is just bruising. It was a knee to my hip area, so hopefully, it’s nothing too serious.”