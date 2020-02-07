<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian midfielder Tamara Ezekiel says he is delighted with his progress and development with Lobi Stars.

The 18-year-old midfielder who made his debut last season in Nigeria’s top-flight league has developed into one of the best all-round action players in the country.

Ezekiel was handed his first appearance for Lobi Stars last year by late coach Solomon Ogbeide and he has not looked back ever since.

The player, however, explained the secret behind his consistency in an exclusive interview with brila.net.

“I’m satisfied with how my career is going with Lobi Stars, I’m happy at the club because I got the chance to develop myself at one of the best clubs in Nigeria.





Tamara who grew up in Alimosho local government area in Lagos State added that the playing for huge like Lobi Stars has made him better.

“although it has not been easy, the challenges that come with playing for Lobi Stars have made me better and I’m still improving.

Ezekiel who has scored once in the league from his defensive midfield position concluded by speaking on the title chance of the Pride of Benue.

“Yes, the league is still wide open, we have been unlucky in the last few games, lost narrowly to Jigawa Golden Stars and another undeserved draw against Rangers at home, but we are not worried because every team will drop points at a point,” he said.