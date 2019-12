RB Salzburg midfielder Takumi Minamino will reportedly undergo a Liverpool medical today, according to Times Sport journalist Paul Joyce.

Minamino has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign for the Austrian outfit, with the Anfield club quick to activate his £7.25m release clause amid competition from Juventus and Manchester United.

It’s understood the 24-year-old will officially be a Liverpool player on January 1, and be available for their FA Cup third round tie against Everton on January 5.