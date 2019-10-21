<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid wonderkid Takefusa Kubo has explained why he chose to sign for Los Blancos rather than make a return to Barcelona.

Kubo was dubbed the ‘Japanese Messi’ during his time at the famed La Masia academy but then return to his home country in 2015.

There were rumours that the 18-year-old would go back to Camp Nou this summer after his contract with FC Tokyo expired, however the electric forward opted instead to join their rivals in the capital.

And now Kubo, who is currently on loan at Real Mallorca, revealed just why he opted for Zinedine Zidane’s men.

“Real Madrid were clear that they wanted to sign me,” Kubo told Marca. “They showed me the plan they had for my career and I really liked it; that convinced me.

“I really liked Real’s goal in a sporting sense, the plan they had for me for the next few years, and what they thought about me for the future.”