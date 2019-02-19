



The family of late Taiwo Ogunjobi on Tuesday announced March 15 for the interment of the former NFF Secretary-General, according to a statement signed by Mr Rotimi Ogunjobi, the deceased’s younger brother.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 65 year-old former national team and IICC player died in the early hours of Feb. 11 at University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan.

“Whilst we consider it a heavy loss to the family, we have since his death realised that our ‘Taiwo’ is not just ours but one that the sporting community and the nation at large loved and respected so much.

“Though pained beyond comprehension, we are consoled by the many comforting messages from across the sporting world.

“We firmly believe he could only have gone to a better place, where if football is played he will once again excel as a talented natural leader. We are delighted to have shared him with Nigeria, even the world,’’ the family said.

The family said that the final burial rites of the deceased would hold from Wednesday, March 13 to Friday, March 15 in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

“Full details of events would be published at a later date,’’ the family said.

The family thanked those who had directly or indirectly offered their heart-felt condolences, support and well wishes during the trying period.