Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi has signed a new long-term contract at Premier League giants Liverpool.

The 20-year-old, who spent last season on loan in Belgium with Royal Excel Mouscron, signed the deal on Tuesday at Liverpool’s Melwood headquarters.

He scored 10 goals in 31 appearances for the Belgian First Division A club – the most prolific season of his career to date.

Awoniyi, who has represented Nigeria at the U-17 and U-20 World Cups, first joined the Reds in 2015 and has also had loan spells at FSV Frankfurt and NEC Nijmegen.

Awoniyi told Liverpoolfc.com: “I feel excited and I feel very happy.

“It has been three years since I first came to Liverpool. So far, so good. The last year was the best for me, it has been an amazing year so far.

“I just have to keep working hard each year and I believe one day the dream will come true.

“Thanks to my family, who have been so supportive. I’m very glad and excited about this contract and hopefully to have an even better year.”

The U-17 World Cup winner is hoping to take his career to a new level in the 2018/19 season and hopes to play for the senior Nigerian national team in the near future.

“That is a big part of the ambition for me,” he said. “I have played for many years with the youth teams and I look forward to hopefully getting a chance with the senior team.”