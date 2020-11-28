Taiwo Awoniyi was outstanding for Union Berlin but could not crown his impressive performance with a goal, as they were held to a 3-3 home draw against Eintracht Frankfurt in Saturday’s Bundesliga fixture.

Union Berlin raced to a 2-0 lead early in the game before Frankfurt turned it around to lead 3-2.

But a late strike with eight minutes remaining in the game salvaged a point for Union Berlin.

Awoniyi contributed to Union Berlin’s second goal after he was brought down inside the box with the penalty converted by Max Kruse in the 6th minute.





He had a chance to put Union Berlin 3-0 ahead on 11 minutes as he charged into the box from the right but was denied by Frankfurt keeper.

Three minutes later Awoniyi had another chance to extend Union Berlin’s lead but was once again denied by Frankfurt keeper who made a point-blank save.

With two minutes left in the first half Awoniyi almost turned provider as he held the ball with his back to goal, laid off to his teammate who hit his effort over the bar.

The draw halted Union Berlin’s run of three consecutive wins and also they are unbeaten in their last nine games (five wins, four draws).

They now occupy sixth position on 16 points in the 18-team Bundesliga table.