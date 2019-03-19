



The trio of Taiwo Awoniyi, Samuel Chukwueze, and Kelechi Nwakali have linked up the U-23 Eagles in Tunis ahead of Wednesday’s Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Libya.

Caykur Rizespor of Turkey midfielder Azubuike Okechukwu who was vice-captain of the previous U-23 team that came third at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and Club Brugge of Belgium forward Dennis Blessed Bonaventure have also joined the team.

The trio of Spezia of Italy forward David Okereke, Kingsley Michael and Orji Okonkwo will join the team on Tuesday.

The team will have their last training session before the game on Tuesday afternoon at the Bengerdan Stadium, venue of the game.

15 players and their officials left the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja abroad Air Maroc on Monday morning for the game.

“The U23 team have arrived in Tunis. Foreign pros that have joined includes: Kelechi Nwakali, Samuel Chukwueze, Azubuike Okechukwu, Dennis Bonaventure and Taiwo Awoniyi. Expected tomorrow are: David Okereke, Kingsley Michael and Orji Okonkwo. They train tomorrow at 4pm,”reads a tweet on the official Twitter handle of the Nigeria Football Federation on Monday.

Libya is still unable to play international matches at home due to the after-effects of the ArabSpring political turmoil that began in 2011.

The reverse fixture will come up at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on Tuesday March 26.

The U-23 Eagles are the defending champions of the Africa U23 Cup of Nations.

Africa’s flag-bearers in the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament of Tokyo 2020 will emerge during the 3rd Africa U23 Cup of Nations to hold in Egypt in November this year.